Saudi Arabian club willing to pay €150m for Mohamed Salah

Liverpool had received an offer from Al-Ittihad, who are offering 150 million euros for Mohamed Salah, reports CBS Sport.

Club from Saudi Arabia will try to sign the 31-year-old winger of the Liverpool. The Egyptian was made the main transfer target. They offer Liverpool a guaranteed 100 million and another 50 for Salah's performance. Al-Ittihad promises the player himself a salary at the level of Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo, which is more than 180 million per year. They hope that such a salary will encourage Mohamed to transfer.

However, Liverpool are determined not to let the player go. Manager Jurgen Klopp said that Mo Salah is an integral part of the team, and they are not ready to say goodbye to such a player. In which case, the Egyptian will have to insist on the transfer himself so that Jurgen Klopp will let him go.

In addition, Al-Ittihad are looking for a central defender. They have already been linked with Arsenal for Gabriel and with Manchester United for Varane, but were refused. They are also interested in former PSG player Sergio Ramos.