Saudi Arabia Refused to Sign Messi — Here’s Why

A surprising rejection.
Football news Today, 14:47
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Lionel Messi recently signed with Inter Miami, but new information suggests that the Argentine legend could have played in Saudi Arabia — if not for the kingdom’s decision to turn him down.

Details: According to Gulf News, Lionel Messi had expressed interest in playing in Saudi Arabia as part of his preparation for the 2026 World Cup. He was reportedly seeking a short-term contract, but Saudi officials rejected the idea, stating that the league “will not be used as a preparatory platform for other tournaments.”

Recently, the Argentine maestro scored a brace, once again etching his name into the record books. With that performance, Messi now boasts 39 goals for Inter Miami in 2025 — a new league record for the most goals scored in a single calendar year.

Reminder: Lionel Messi has openly admitted that he dreams of taking part in the next FIFA World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico in 2026.

