Saudi Arabia may have a footballer with salary more than have Ronaldo

In particular, negotiations are underway for Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs on Twitter, the Egypt captain has been offered a three-year contract with a salary of around 76 million euros. The contract also includes various bonuses.

If the parties settle the details of the transfer, then Salah's salary level could equal or even surpass Cristiano Ronaldo. Note that today it is the Portuguese striker who is the highest paid player in the league.

By the way, the journalist notes that so far the Saudi club has not been able to settle the details with the footballer himself, while Liverpool agreed to sell their leader. The amount of the likely transfer was not disclosed.

Al Ittihad have already made a number of high-profile transfers this summer, including former Real Madrid player and 2022 Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema, Chelsea Champions League winner N'Golo Kante and former teammate Salah Fabinho.