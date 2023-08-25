RU RU NG NG
Main News Saudi Arabia may have a footballer with salary more than have Ronaldo

Saudi Arabia may have a footballer with salary more than have Ronaldo

Football news Today, 03:00
Saudi Arabia may have a footballer with salary more than have Ronaldo Photo: Al-Nasr Twitter

In particular, negotiations are underway for Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs on Twitter, the Egypt captain has been offered a three-year contract with a salary of around 76 million euros. The contract also includes various bonuses.

If the parties settle the details of the transfer, then Salah's salary level could equal or even surpass Cristiano Ronaldo. Note that today it is the Portuguese striker who is the highest paid player in the league.

By the way, the journalist notes that so far the Saudi club has not been able to settle the details with the footballer himself, while Liverpool agreed to sell their leader. The amount of the likely transfer was not disclosed.

Al Ittihad have already made a number of high-profile transfers this summer, including former Real Madrid player and 2022 Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema, Chelsea Champions League winner N'Golo Kante and former teammate Salah Fabinho.

Ponomarenko Yurij Ponomarenko Yurij Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Al Ittihad Liverpool Premier League England Pro League Saudi Arabia
Popular news
Manchester City bought Belgian striker for €60m Football news Today, 00:00 Manchester City bought Belgian striker for €60m
Al-Nasr Ronaldo buys Champions League winner Football news Yesterday, 11:43 Al-Nasr Ronaldo buys Champions League winner
The TV presenter of the Sky Sports channel delighted the network with photos from the rest Football news Yesterday, 08:17 The TV presenter of the Sky Sports channel delighted the network with photos from the rest
Cristiano Ronaldo threw a tantrum during the match of the Asian Champions League Football news 23 aug 2023, 01:00 Cristiano Ronaldo threw a tantrum during the match of the Asian Champions League
Al-Nasr Ronaldo advanced to the group stage of the Asian Champions League Football news 22 aug 2023, 16:14 Al-Nasr Ronaldo advanced to the group stage of the Asian Champions League
Arsenal win tough London derby Football news 21 aug 2023, 17:05 Arsenal win tough London derby
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site MelBet On site BetWinner On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 03:00 Saudi Arabia may have a footballer with salary more than have Ronaldo Football news Today, 01:51 Manchester United close to signing rival Trubin to Benfica Football news Today, 01:35 Arsenal have found a replacement for the injured Timber in Serie A Football news Today, 01:20 Sevilla announce signing of Belgian midfielder Football news Today, 00:50 Manchester United set to sign veteran defender Football news Today, 00:00 Manchester City bought Belgian striker for €60m Football news Yesterday, 15:00 Cancelo's transfer to Barcelona may not take place Football news Yesterday, 14:50 Marseille reach deal for Inter Argentine striker Football news Yesterday, 14:19 Chelsea lost Ukrainian Mudrik due to injury Football news Yesterday, 13:50 Ancelotti praises Real Madrid's chances to buy Mbappe
Sport Predictions
Football Today Las Palmas vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on August 25, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Hull City vs Bristol City 25 August 2023 Football Today RB Leipzig vs Stuttgart prediction and betting tips on August 25, 2023 Football Today Chelsea vs Luton prediction and betting tips on August 25, 2023 Football Today Celta vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on August 25, 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Bournemouth vs Tottenham 26 August 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Cardiff City vs Sheffield Wednesday 26 August 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Huddersfield vs Norwich City 26 August 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Brentford vs Crystal Palace 26 August 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Coventry City vs Sunderland 26 August 2023