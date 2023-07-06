Saudi Arabia is trying to lure a star coach

Mentor “Lazio” Maurizio Sarri could move to the Middle East.

According to the specialist, he recently received an offer to work in Saudi Arabia.

Sarri noted that at this stage of his career, he prefers to stay at the Rome club. At the same time, he did not rule out that in the near future he would be able to reconsider his decision in favor of a trip to an Arab country.

“I will not hide the fact that I have received several proposals from Saudi Arabia. But as long as I am happy at Lazio, so money does not matter. If in a few years I am no longer happy or my contract is not renewed, then I will start considering these offers for a year or two.

Now I am only two hours away from home, so I am not going to take such offers into account," he said.

Recall that the current contract of the coach with “Lazio” is calculated until the summer of 2025.

Last season, under the leadership of Maurizio Sarri, Lazio finished in second place in the Italian championship, receiving a direct ticket to the Champions League group stage.