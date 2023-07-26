Saudi Al-Hilal bought a Brazilian player with a Russian passport

The press service of Saudi Arabian club "Al-Hilal" has officially announced the transfer of Brazilian national team midfielder, Malcom.

The Saudi club paid 60 million euros for the footballer. Malcom has signed a contract with "Al-Hilal" that will be valid until the summer of 2027, and his salary will be 18 million euros per year.

Malcom previously played for clubs such as "Corinthians," "Bordeaux," and "Barcelona," and his most recent club was "Zenit" in Russia. During his time with Barcelona, Malcom played in 24 matches across all competitions, scoring four goals and providing two assists. He became the champion of Spain in the 2018/2019 season and won the Spanish Super Cup in 2018. Additionally, Malcom was a Brazilian champion in 2015.

Since 2023, Malcom has been playing for the Brazilian national team. He has played in two matches for the Brazilian team, scoring no goals but providing one assist. He has also represented the Brazilian Olympic team, playing in five matches and becoming an Olympic champion in 2020.