RU RU
Main News Saudi Al-Hilal bought a Brazilian player with a Russian passport

Saudi Al-Hilal bought a Brazilian player with a Russian passport

Football news Today, 15:55
Saudi Al-Hilal bought a Brazilian player with a Russian passport Photo: Al-Hilal website/Author unknown

The press service of Saudi Arabian club "Al-Hilal" has officially announced the transfer of Brazilian national team midfielder, Malcom.

The Saudi club paid 60 million euros for the footballer. Malcom has signed a contract with "Al-Hilal" that will be valid until the summer of 2027, and his salary will be 18 million euros per year.

Malcom previously played for clubs such as "Corinthians," "Bordeaux," and "Barcelona," and his most recent club was "Zenit" in Russia. During his time with Barcelona, Malcom played in 24 matches across all competitions, scoring four goals and providing two assists. He became the champion of Spain in the 2018/2019 season and won the Spanish Super Cup in 2018. Additionally, Malcom was a Brazilian champion in 2015.

Since 2023, Malcom has been playing for the Brazilian national team. He has played in two matches for the Brazilian team, scoring no goals but providing one assist. He has also represented the Brazilian Olympic team, playing in five matches and becoming an Olympic champion in 2020.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Al Hilal Pro League Saudi Arabia
Popular news
Kylian Mbappe responded to a giant proposal from Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 16:20 Kylian Mbappe responded to a giant proposal from Saudi Arabia
Kylian Mbappe may agree to move to a club from Saudi Arabia Football news Yesterday, 17:15 Kylian Mbappe may agree to move to a club from Saudi Arabia
"Dynamo", "Dnepr-1" and "Vorskla" recognized rivals in European competition Football news 24 july 2023, 13:45 "Dynamo", "Dnepr-1" and "Vorskla" recognized rivals in European competition
Kylian Mbappe is ready to take a radical step to move to Real Madrid Football news 23 july 2023, 09:55 Kylian Mbappe is ready to take a radical step to move to Real Madrid
Mudryk scores first goal for Chelsea (video) Football news 23 july 2023, 00:07 Mudryk scores first goal for Chelsea (video)
Lionel Messi became the author of a unique record Football news 22 july 2023, 07:45 Lionel Messi became the author of a unique record
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:49 Al-Ittifaq, led by Steven Gerrard, has signed a student of the PSG academy Football news Today, 16:35 Radamel Falcao may end up in Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 16:20 Kylian Mbappe responded to a giant proposal from Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 15:55 Saudi Al-Hilal bought a Brazilian player with a Russian passport Football news Today, 15:42 Marco Verratti close to leaving PSG Football news Today, 15:30 Brighton announce signing of Brazilian defender Football news Today, 15:15 AC Milan find replacement for Tonali in La Liga Football news Today, 14:55 Real Betis announce signing of 5-time Champions League winner Football news Today, 14:45 Manchester City snatched victory over Bayern in the 86th minute Football news Today, 14:38 Ukrainian midfielder of Kyiv "Dynamo" moved to the Polish "Zaglebie"
Sport Predictions
Football 27 july 2023 Bodø/Glimt vs Bohemians 1905 predictions and betting tips on July 27, 2023 Football 27 july 2023 APOEL vs Vojvodina predictions and betting tips on July 27, 2023 Football 27 july 2023 Brugge vs Aarhus predictions and betting tips on July 27, 2023 Football 27 july 2023 Twente vs Hammarby predictions and betting tips on July 27, 2023 Football 28 july 2023 Ilves vs VPS predictions and betting tips on July 28, 2023 Football 28 july 2023 Viborg vs Lyngby predictions and betting tips on July 28, 2023 Football 28 july 2023 Hamburger vs Schalke predictions and betting tips on July 28, 2023 Football 28 july 2023 Royal Union vs Anderlecht predictions and betting tips on July 28, 2023