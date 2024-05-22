Sassuolo leader has angered fans amid rumours of a move to Juventus

Sassuolo will spend next season in Serie B, and some of the team's leaders have already mapped out their departures, not wanting to spend their best years on the back of the Italian top flight. But one player's actions have infuriated fans of the Serie A outsider.

Black and Greens leader Domenico Berardi, despite being injured, chose not to honour the team's last home game of the season against Cagliari (0-2) with his presence in preference to the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Emilia-Romagna and it is this that Tuttosport believe will be the catalyst for the 29-year-old's move to Turin.

Sassuolo are also thought to be keen to say goodbye to the player, whose salary is three million euros a year after tax deductions. This will help to unload the financial statement after the departure to Serie B.

Berardi is currently recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon and could return to the pitch as early as 2025.