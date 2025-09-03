RU RU ES ES FR FR
Santos Overhauls Squad With Eight Signings in Busy Transfer Window

Today, 18:50
Santos wrapped up one of its busiest transfer windows in recent memory, according to ge. Already back in Brazil’s Serie A and struggling near the relegation zone midway through the season, the club went on a spending spree, adding eight new players under sporting director Alexandre Mattos. Four of them were announced on deadline day: defenders Adonis Frías and Alexis Duarte, midfielder Victor Hugo, and forward Lautaro Díaz.

The backline underwent significant changes. Frías and Duarte were brought in after Gil’s departure and uncertainty over Zé Ivaldo. On the right flank, Igor Vinícius and Mayke arrived to replace Leo Godoy and Aderlan.

In midfield, Victor Hugo fills the gap left by Diego Pituca, while veteran Willian Arão joined to compete with Tomás Rincón and João Schmidt, though injuries have slowed his start. Up front, Lautaro Díaz arrived on loan to cover for Luca Meirelles—sold to Shakhtar Donetsk for €10 million—and Deivid Washington, who returned to Chelsea.

Another addition was Paraguayan attacker Caballero, signed permanently to bring pace and experience to the frontline, supplementing younger options like Robinho Jr.

The transfer push was financed partly by Meirelles’ sale and Wesley Patati’s move to Dutch football, which delivered R$15 million through a resale clause. Mattos, who took charge in June, sought to refresh the squad despite financial constraints, giving coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda more tools to work with.

With these reinforcements, Santos hopes to stabilize its campaign and avoid another relegation battle in the second half of the season.

