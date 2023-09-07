Salah's transfer saga to Saudi Arabia is over

Already exactly before the closing of the transfer window in Saudi Arabia, the local “Al-Ittihad” will not be able to crank out the high-profile transfer of the striker of the Egyptian national team and the English “Liverpool” Mohamed Salah.

The transfer window in the Arab country ends today, August 7th.

According to Foot Mercato, the parties have not been able to agree on the transition of the star player.

At the same time, the French edition notes that “Al-Ittihad” on the last day of the transfer window will try to transfer the Italian central defender “Betis” Luis Felipe.

Al-Ittihad are the reigning Saudi Arabian champions. Last summer, the team signed a number of star players. At the moment, the Saudi team is among the top 3 teams in the world who spent the most on transfers last summer.

The club was going to offer the 31-year-old Egyptian a contract worth between €500 million and €600 million for three years. Liverpool could get about €100 million for their leader.

According to the source, this option did not interest Salah, whose contract with Liverpool is valid until the summer of 2025.