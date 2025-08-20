Salah reacts to being named PFA Player of the Season

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah continues to collect accolades following his triumphant last season. The Egyptian was named Player of the Season by the Professional Footballers' Association in the UK and responded to the honor on his Instagram page.

Read also: Mohamed Salah wins PFA Player of the Season award

Salah posted several photos dressed in a sharp suit, proudly holding his trophy during the award ceremony.

"This very special award hits different when we have an important trophy to go along with it. Being champions is what matters and we will fight to do it again this season. I am incredible grateful to the players who voted for me," Mohamed wrote in the caption to his post.

It's worth noting that last season Salah claimed all the major awards in England—he was named Premier League Player of the Season, England's Player of the Year, and topped both the scoring and assists charts. He also led Liverpool to the Premier League title.