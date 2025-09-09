Salah posts photo of Egypt squad watching a movie together

Spending time together off the pitch

Egyptian national team star Mohamed Salah is enjoying some cultural enrichment with his teammates. The footballer shared a snapshot of the squad relaxing together on his Instagram page.

Salah posted a photo showing Egypt’s players gathered in a hotel room, sitting in a large group and watching something on TV. Judging by Salah’s caption, “Cultural film,” everyone was engrossed in a movie.

It’s worth noting that Egypt faces a potentially decisive match in the current qualifying campaign this evening. The Pharaohs are set to play Burkina Faso, and a win would secure their spot at the 2026 World Cup. With three matches remaining in the qualifiers, Egypt currently leads Burkina Faso by five points.

Additionally, Salah has played all seven of Egypt’s qualifiers so far, scoring seven goals and providing three assists.