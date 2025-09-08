RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Lifestyle Doesn't skip individual training. Salah shares new personal photo from the gym

Doesn't skip individual training. Salah shares new personal photo from the gym

Exceptional professionalism
Lifestyle Today, 03:40
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Mohamed Salah in a match for the Egyptian national team Photo: https://www.instagram.com/mosalah / Author unknown

Egyptian national team star Mohamed Salah always puts in extra individual work, supplementing team training sessions. The footballer shared a new gym photo on his Instagram page.

Salah posted a snapshot showing himself working out in the gym, maintaining peak physical condition. The Egyptian is taking a mirror selfie inside the training facility.

It's worth noting that Salah is currently with his national team, taking part in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Egypt has already played one match during this international break, defeating Ethiopia 2-0. Salah found the net in that game, scoring one of the goals.

The next match for the Egyptians is set for September 9 against Burkina Faso. If the Pharaohs win that encounter, they'll secure qualification for the World Cup with two rounds to spare in the qualifying campaign.

It's also worth mentioning that Salah has now scored 61 goals for the Egyptian national team.

Related teams and leagues
Egypt Egypt Schedule Egypt News
Related Team News
One step away from a historic record! Salah equals the achievement of legendary Drogba and Eto'o Football news 06 sep 2025, 09:32 One step away from a historic record! Salah equals the achievement of legendary Drogba and Eto'o
Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring for Egypt Football news 06 sep 2025, 08:22 Mohamed Salah shares photos from the match against Ethiopia in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers
Mohamed Salah at the training of the Egyptian national team Lifestyle 03 sep 2025, 03:38 A true pro. Salah hits the gym after joining up with the Egypt national team
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores