Exceptional professionalism

Egyptian national team star Mohamed Salah always puts in extra individual work, supplementing team training sessions. The footballer shared a new gym photo on his Instagram page.

Salah posted a snapshot showing himself working out in the gym, maintaining peak physical condition. The Egyptian is taking a mirror selfie inside the training facility.

It's worth noting that Salah is currently with his national team, taking part in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Egypt has already played one match during this international break, defeating Ethiopia 2-0. Salah found the net in that game, scoring one of the goals.

The next match for the Egyptians is set for September 9 against Burkina Faso. If the Pharaohs win that encounter, they'll secure qualification for the World Cup with two rounds to spare in the qualifying campaign.

It's also worth mentioning that Salah has now scored 61 goals for the Egyptian national team.