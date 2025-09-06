One step away from a historic record! Salah equals the achievement of legendary Drogba and Eto'o

RU RU ES ES FR FR
Liverpool star closes in on World Cup African qualifiers goal record
Football news Today, 09:32
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Photo: x.com/fifaworldcup_pt

The Egyptian national team defeated Ethiopia, and Mohamed Salah matched a historic record in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The Liverpool star converted a penalty in the 41st minute, and just minutes later, Omar Marmoush did the same.

This goal helped Egypt take another crucial step toward the World Cup, extending their lead in Group A to five points ahead of their closest rivals, Burkina Faso.

Now, Mohamed Salah has matched the record for most goals scored in African World Cup qualifying, joining Didier Drogba, Islam Slimani, Samuel Eto'o, and Moumouni Dagano at the top of the charts.

Top African goalscorers in World Cup qualifying campaigns:

  1. Mohamed Salah (Egypt) – 18 goals
  2. Didier Drogba (Ivory Coast) – 18 goals
  3. Islam Slimani (Algeria) – 18 goals
  4. Samuel Eto'o (Cameroon) – 18 goals
  5. Moumouni Dagano (Burkina Faso) – 18 goals
  6. Emmanuel Adebayor (Togo) – 16 goals
  7. Dennis Oliech (Kenya) – 15 goals

Unlike his rivals, Salah is still in the thick of his career and could break the record in the very next match. Egypt will play away against Burkina Faso on September 9, 2025. To recap, Mohamed has already played 104 matches for the national team, scoring 61 goals.

