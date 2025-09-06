RU RU ES ES FR FR
Mohamed Salah shares photos from the match against Ethiopia in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Secured a positive result
Football news Today, 08:22
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring for Egypt Photo: https://www.instagram.com/mosalah / Author unknown

Egyptian national team star Mohamed Salah continues his campaign with the squad in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. He shared snapshots from the latest clash on his Instagram page.

The Egyptian forward posted several photos from the match against Ethiopia, where his team cruised to a confident 2-0 victory. Notably, Salah opened the scoring with a precise finish from the penalty spot.

This win over Ethiopia further solidified Egypt’s lead at the top of their qualifying group. After 7 rounds, the Pharaohs have amassed 19 points, putting them 5 points clear of second-placed Burkina Faso. Egypt will face Burkina Faso away on September 9 in a crucial fixture.

It’s worth noting that a win against Burkina Faso would guarantee Egypt a spot at the World Cup with two qualifying matches to spare.

By the way, Mohamed Salah has racked up 7 goals and 3 assists in 7 appearances during this qualifying campaign.

