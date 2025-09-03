A true pro. Salah hits the gym after joining up with the Egypt national team

The forward prepares for World Cup qualifiers

Egyptian legend Mohamed Salah has arrived at the national team camp ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualification matches. The football star shared a new photo from an individual training session on his Instagram page.

Salah posted a shot from the gym, where, as always, he works out on his own to complement the team training sessions.

It’s worth noting that the forward is already with his national teammates in Egypt, where the first of two qualifiers during this international break will take place in the coming days.

The day after tomorrow, on September 5, Egypt will play at home against Ethiopia, and on September 9 they’re set for an away fixture in Burkina Faso.

Egypt currently sits comfortably atop their qualifying group after six rounds, having collected 16 points and leading their closest rivals by five. Two more victories would see the Pharaohs secure their place at the World Cup even before the end of September.