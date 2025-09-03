Time for revenge! Marc Guéhi refuses to sign new contract with Crystal Palace

It looks like another drama is on the horizon.

Crystal Palace could be left empty-handed—without their player and without any compensation.

Details: According to Times journalist Gary Jacob, Crystal Palace’s 25-year-old central defender Marc Guéhi has decided to reject any talks regarding a new contract with the club after his last-minute transfer to Liverpool collapsed.

Reports suggest the player has no intention of staying with the team for more than one more season, and this decision is seen as a form of revenge against head coach Oliver Glasner, who, by pressuring the club’s management, blocked Marc’s move to Liverpool.

All signs point to Crystal Palace losing their captain for nothing, but the club will have time to find a replacement for the 25-year-old Englishman—just as Glasner wanted.

Earlier reports indicated that Guéhi was set to join Liverpool for £35 million on a five-year contract.

Reminder: Liverpool could miss out on Guéhi even as a free agent! Big clubs are entering the race.