Sadio Mane close to joining Cristiano Ronaldo's team

Football news Today, 14:55
Sadio Mane close to joining Cristiano Ronaldo's team

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich's forward and Senegalese national team player Sadio Mane is close to a transfer to Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

The information suggests that the Saudi club will pay 40 million euros for the footballer. Mane's salary at Al-Nassr, the club where Cristiano Ronaldo also plays, will be around 40 million euros per year.

It's worth noting that the decision to part ways with Mane was taken by the management of the German club after he struck his teammate Leroy Sane.

The 31-year-old Mane has been playing for Bayern Munich since the summer of 2022 when he transferred from Liverpool for a fee of 32 million euros. He has played a total of 38 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring 12 goals, and providing six assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025. Last season, Mane won the German championship with Bayern Munich.

Since 2012, Mane has been representing the Senegalese national team. He has played 97 matches for the Senegalese national team, scoring 37 goals, providing 21 assists, and receiving 12 yellow cards.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
