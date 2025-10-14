ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Sad story... Aaron Ramsey loses his dog in Mexico

Sad story... Aaron Ramsey loses his dog in Mexico

The footballer asks for help in finding his dog.
Football news Today, 03:01
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Aaron Ramsey of Pumas UNAM Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images

The former Arsenal and Juventus player has found himself in an unfortunate situation.

Details: The 34-year-old Welsh defender of Mexican side Pumas, Aaron Ramsey, shared a post on his X social media page announcing that his dog, Halo, went missing near a shelter in San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato.

The footballer only learned about his dog's disappearance yesterday and has already reached out to the public, asking anyone who can help locate Halo to come forward—offering a monetary reward for her safe return.

Ramsey joined Pumas this summer as a free agent after his contract with Cardiff expired. The player has already made six appearances for the Mexican club, scoring one goal.

Ramsey's contract with Pumas runs until June 30, 2026, and according to Transfermarkt, his market value is currently set at €600,000.

Reminder: Pumas midfielder Ramsey back in Wales squad for October matches

