Sad story... Aaron Ramsey loses his dog in Mexico

The footballer asks for help in finding his dog.

The former Arsenal and Juventus player has found himself in an unfortunate situation.

Details: The 34-year-old Welsh defender of Mexican side Pumas, Aaron Ramsey, shared a post on his X social media page announcing that his dog, Halo, went missing near a shelter in San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato.

The footballer only learned about his dog's disappearance yesterday and has already reached out to the public, asking anyone who can help locate Halo to come forward—offering a monetary reward for her safe return.

Por favor ayúdanos a encontrar a Halo, se perdió en San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, en las inmediaciones de Hipsterrier que es un albergue para perros. Se ofrece recompensa.

Toda información es valiosa, AYÚDANOS A QUÉ REGRESE CON SU FAMILIA!! 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/NoMl41f3ql — Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) October 13, 2025

Ramsey joined Pumas this summer as a free agent after his contract with Cardiff expired. The player has already made six appearances for the Mexican club, scoring one goal.

Ramsey's contract with Pumas runs until June 30, 2026, and according to Transfermarkt, his market value is currently set at €600,000.

