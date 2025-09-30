Pumas Midfielder Ramsey Back in Wales Squad for October Matches

Aaron Ramsey, midfielder for Mexico’s Pumas, has returned to the Wales squad for the October international window, according to EFE. The 34-year-old has been called up for a friendly against England at Wembley on October 9 and a World Cup qualifier against Belgium in Cardiff on October 13. His recall comes after he was left out of last month’s list.

Ramsey, Wales captain and sixth all-time top scorer, joined Pumas this summer following his departure from Cardiff. After recovering from injury, he has already played six matches in Mexico—three as a starter and three as a substitute—scoring once. His return provides valuable leadership as Wales seeks momentum in the final stretch of qualifying.

The squad also includes Leeds United winger Dan James. The Welsh federation is awaiting a medical update after the player sustained a knee issue. Leeds confirmed that manager Daniel Farke will provide more details later this week.

The qualification scenario remains tight. North Macedonia leads the group with 11 points, while Wales and Belgium each have 10. However, Belgium holds a game in hand. With only three matchdays remaining, Wales will rely on experienced players such as Ramsey to keep alive their hopes of reaching the 2026 World Cup.