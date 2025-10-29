Sabalenka and Swiatek sanctioned by WTA for tournament participation violations. The reason revealed

Sanctions for tennis players

Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek have faced sanctions from the Women's Tennis Association (WTA)—both players lost ranking points due to not participating in enough WTA 500 category tournaments in 2025.

Details: According to the rules, top-ranked players are required to compete in at least six WTA 500 series tournaments per season, unless injuries or legitimate reasons prevent their participation. Otherwise, they forfeit points earned at major events. Last week, Sabalenka lost 10 ranking points, while Iga Swiatek was docked 65.

In the latest ranking update, Sabalenka lost an additional 120 points earned in Dubai, and Swiatek dropped 108 points from the Stuttgart tournament. Both players were also stripped of 400 points each, earned at the 2024 WTA Finals. Despite these sanctions, Sabalenka and Swiatek remain at the top two spots in the world rankings.

