Stunning upset! Alcaraz falls in the second round in Paris to world No. 31

A shocking result.

On Tuesday, October 28, the second-round match of the ATP 1000 tournament in Paris took place, where world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz faced the 31st-ranked Cameron Norrie.

Alcaraz took the opening set 6–4 to lead 1–0, but in the next set, he began to lose control and went down 3–6.

The deciding set was the longest of the match, lasting 54 minutes. Alcaraz broke ahead three times in a row but eventually dropped his serve, surrendered the advantage, and lost 4–6 in the third set and the match overall.

This defeat ends Alcaraz’s five-match winning streak on the ATP Tour. In late September, he captured the ATP 500 title in Tokyo. It also marks his first loss at Masters-level tournaments in 18 matches.

