"I always call Alcaraz" – Serena Williams reveals who her favorite tennis player is

The decorated American opens up about her friendships with fellow tennis stars.
Tennis news Today, 16:04
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Serena Williams attends the NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SKIMS

The 23-time Grand Slam champion has nothing but admiration for Alcaraz.

Details: The 44-year-old former women’s world No. 1, American Serena Williams, shared in an interview with ABC de Sevilla who her favorite current male tennis player is:

"Of course, I know Spanish tennis well. The Spaniards have been at the top for a long time. Obviously, there’s Rafa, and Spain has so many other great players.

But Alcaraz is doing incredible things. I’m a huge fan of Alcaraz. I always call him when he’s playing, just to cheer him on," Williams told ABC de Sevilla.

Serena Williams ended her career in 2022 after the US Open. Her last match came in the third round against Ajla Tomljanović.

