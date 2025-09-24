Serena Williams dazzles in stunning Gucci outfit at Milan Fashion Week

Looked incredibly elegant

Tennis legend Serena Williams wowed everyone with her stunning outfit, appearing in Gucci at Milan Fashion Week. She shared photos from the event on her Instagram page.

Serena posted several pictures from the fashion show, captioning them, “Only playing the cards I was dealt ♠️ @gucci.” Williams looked absolutely fantastic, striking a pose in an elegant floor-length black dress from the world-renowned fashion brand.

She shone in an ensemble from Gucci’s new spring-summer 2026 collection, designed by the brand’s new creative director Demna.

It’s worth noting that Serena also attended the premiere of the short film The Tiger, directed by Spike Jonze and Halina Reijn, which was held ahead of the fashion show at Milan Fashion Week.

Additionally, Serena Williams recently launched a joint podcast with her older sister Venus. The show, released on the X platform, features the sisters discussing their careers, personal lives, and hosting well-known guests.