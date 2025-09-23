Scammers! Rafael Nadal complains that his image and voice were used in fake videos

No one is immune to such schemes.

Details: Today, on his social media page X, 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal warned his fans that unknown scammers are using his voice and likeness for fake ads with the help of artificial intelligence.

"Hello everyone, I am sharing this warning, which is unusual for my social networks but necessary.

Together with my team, we have discovered that some platforms are spreading fake videos, created using artificial intelligence, featuring a figure that imitates my image and voice.

These videos attribute to me advice or investment offers that do not come from me. This is misleading advertising. Please be careful: I have not made or endorsed such messages.

Thank you all for your attention and support." Nadal said in his statement.