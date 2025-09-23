Prediction on game Win PAOK Thessaloniki FC Odds: 1.71 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the opening round of the new UEFA Europa League season, PAOK will host Maccabi Tel Aviv on home turf. The match is set for Thursday, September 24, kicking off at 18:45 Central European Time. Here’s my betting pick for this encounter.

PAOK vs Maccabi Tel Aviv: Match preview

PAOK made it through Europa League qualifying in style. In the third round, they edged out Wolfsberg 1-0, then thrashed Rijeka 5-1 in the play-off round. The Greek side has already played four rounds in their domestic league. In the Super League, PAOK started strong with three straight wins: 1-0 over Larisa, 1-0 against Atromitos, and 2-1 versus OFI Crete. In the fourth round, they were held to a goalless draw by Panetolikos. In the Greek Cup, PAOK suffered a heavy 1-4 defeat to Levadiakos in their opening match, but with plenty of games to go, their chances of making the play-offs remain alive.

Maccabi Tel Aviv have also played four rounds in the Israeli Premier League and kicked off the season with confidence. Three wins from four outings and four goals scored is an impressive start. In their latest match, Maccabi edged Hapoel Jerusalem 2-1 and now boast a perfect 12 points from four matches. The Israeli team initially competed in Champions League qualifying, losing 1-2 to Pafos, but then bounced back to overcome Hamrun Spartans and Dynamo Kyiv, booking their spot in the Europa League group stage. Last season, Maccabi also featured in the Europa League but failed to reach the play-offs, finishing 29th in the coefficient rankings.

Match facts and head-to-head

PAOK haven’t won in their last two matches.

Maccabi Tel Aviv are on a four-game winning streak.

Maccabi Tel Aviv have scored at least two goals in each of their last four matches.

PAOK are unbeaten at home in 11 consecutive games.

These teams have met twice before. Back in 2004, Maccabi won both encounters—2-1 and 1-0.

Probable line-ups

PAOK: Pavlenka, Joan Sastre, Baba Rahman, Kedziora, Lovren, Meite, Ozdoev, Pelkas, Taison, Giakoumakis, Zivkovic

Maccabi Tel Aviv: Mishpati, Revivo, Kamara, Asante, Heitor, Sissoko, Peretz, Belic, Davida, Jehezkel, Madmon

Prediction

On their own turf, PAOK have been a model of consistency and now have a great opportunity to open their UEFA Europa League campaign with a win. I’m backing the Greek side to claim victory in this one.