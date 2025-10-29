Prediction on game W1(- 2) Odds: 1.63 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On October 30, 2025, in the second leg of the CAF Champions League final qualifying round, Pyramids will host Ethiopian Insurance. The match is scheduled to kick off at 17:00 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the potential outcome of this clash.

Pyramids

Pyramids approach this match in excellent form, showing consistent results across all competitions and currently riding a ten-match unbeaten streak. The 1-1 draw in the first leg against Ethiopian Insurance only ended their nine-match winning run.

On the international stage, the club successfully passed the first qualifying round of the CAF Champions League, confidently defeating their Rwandan opponent with an aggregate score of 5-0. Recently, Pyramids claimed their first trophy of the season by winning the CAF Super Cup, beating Moroccan side RS Berkane 1-0. They also made an impressive showing at the FIFA Intercontinental Cup, defeating Auckland City 3-0 and Al Ahli Saudi 3-1 to advance to the semifinals, where they’ll face Cruz Azul from Mexico.

In this match, Pyramids remain the clear favorite. The draw in the first leg looks more like an exception, as the Egyptian side have a clear advantage in class. At home, Pyramids are particularly dominant — six consecutive wins without conceding a single goal.

Ethiopian Insurance

Ethiopian Insurance were crowned champions of the Ethiopian Premier League last season, confidently securing the title and earning the right to compete in the CAF Champions League. In the first qualification round, they narrowly advanced past Zanzibar’s Mlandege SC with a 4-3 aggregate victory.

The new domestic season has just started, and Ethiopian Insurance have played only one league match so far — a goalless draw. Overall, their current form doesn’t inspire much confidence, as they are now winless in three straight matches across all competitions. This away fixture against Pyramids will be a real challenge for the Ethiopian champions, given the clear gap in quality between the teams.

We can expect an entertaining cup encounter where Pyramids will aim to confidently secure their place in the next round, while Ethiopian Insurance will fight to uphold the honor of their national title.

Probable Lineups

Pyramids: El-Shenawy, Hamdi, Marei, Sami, Shibe, Blati, Atef, Everton, Reda, Magdy, Mayele

El-Shenawy, Hamdi, Marei, Sami, Shibe, Blati, Atef, Everton, Reda, Magdy, Mayele Ethiopian Insurance: Nuri, Husien, Kassaye, Tute, Yesouf, Gebreselassie, Segebo, Kaiwa, Sherefa, Gezahegn, Sani

Key Facts and Head-to-Head

Pyramids have won 9 of their last 10 matches.

Pyramids have won 7 of their last 8 home matches.

4 of the last 5 Pyramids matches were scored under 2.5 goals.

Pyramids have scored first in 12 of their last 13 matches.

Ethiopian Insurance are unbeaten in 8 of their last 9 matches.

3 of the last 4 Ethiopian Insurance matches were scored under 2.5 goals.

The first leg between the teams ended 1-1.

Pyramids — Ethiopian Insurance Prediction

There is a clear favorite in this match — Pyramids, who approach the game in excellent form. The Egyptian club are currently showing a high level of performance and are defending their CAF Champions League title won last season. The team have no intention of ending their campaign early and are determined to confidently advance to the main stage of the tournament. Pyramids’ home record speaks for itself — six consecutive victories without conceding a single goal. The team look solid, disciplined, and full of confidence. On the other hand, Ethiopian Insurance are not in their best shape at the moment. They are winless in three straight matches and appear to be clear underdogs in this clash. For the Ethiopian champions, this away trip will be a true test against one of the strongest clubs on the continent. We expect a comfortable victory for Pyramids and their confident progression to the main stage of the CAF Champions League. My bet for this match — Pyramids win with Asian Handicap -2 at odds of 1.63