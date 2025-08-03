Rumors put to rest. Saudi Arabia makes decision on Vinicius transfer this summer
The Brazilian will definitely stay in Madrid for another year
Football news Today, 15:07Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Photo: Getty Images
Real Madrid is currently focused on offloading players, having already secured four new signings for Xabi Alonso. The club is open to selling the likes of Rodrygo, Ferland Mendy, and David Alaba, but the hottest topic in the transfer market remains Vinicius Junior.
Although Saudi Arabia has long shown interest in the Brazilian, according to Cadena SER, there are currently no plans to make a move for the player this summer. Vinicius himself is determined to remain at Real at least until 2026.
It’s worth noting that there has been a lot of speculation recently surrounding his contract. The 24-year-old has less than two years left on his current deal, and talks about an extension beyond 2027 are still ongoing.
Popular news
Articles Yesterday, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Malmoe FF - : - FC Copenhagen 05 aug 2025, 13:00 Champions LeagueMalmoe FFFC Copenhagen13:00
-
-
Hamrun Spartans - : - Maccabi Tel Aviv 05 aug 2025, 13:00 Europa LeagueHamrun SpartansMaccabi Tel Aviv13:00
-
-
KF Shkendija - : - Qarabag FK 05 aug 2025, 14:00 Champions LeagueKF ShkendijaQarabag FK14:00
-
-
Dynamo Kyiv - : - Pafos FC 05 aug 2025, 14:00 Champions LeagueDynamo KyivPafos FC14:00
-
-
Klaksvik - : - Neman Grodno 05 aug 2025, 14:45 Europa Conference LeagueKlaksvikNeman Grodno14:45
-
-
Rangers - : - Viktoria Plzen 05 aug 2025, 14:45 Champions LeagueRangersViktoria Plzen14:45
-
-
Accrington - : - Oldham 05 aug 2025, 14:45 EFL Cup (Carabao Cup)AccringtonOldham14:45
-
-
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:07 Rumors put to rest. Saudi Arabia makes decision on Vinicius transfer this summer Football news Today, 14:54 African Nations Championship 2024: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 14:25 A super clash awaits us! MTN8 semi-final draw revealed Football news Today, 14:00 Favorites hold their ground. All MTN8 Cup semifinalists confirmed Football news Today, 13:55 MTN8 2025: Schedule and Results of the Cup Tournament Football news Today, 13:25 Laporta voices support for La Liga. Barcelona ready to play in the USA Football news Today, 12:52 Milan legend Franco Baresi undergoes surgery and will begin immunotherapy MMA News Today, 12:34 UFC champion faces new charge. Jon Jones to stand trial over car accident Football news Today, 11:57 Grealish reconsidering his exit? Personal talk with Guardiola impacts his future Football news Today, 11:35 Faces the risk of not playing again this year. Maddison leaves the stadium on crutches
Sport Predictions
Football Today Manchester United vs Everton prediction, H2H and likely lineups - August 3, 2025 Football Today Ceará vs Flamengo prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 4, 2025 Football Today Cincinnati vs Juárez prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 4, 2025 Football Today Atlético Mineiro vs Bragantino prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 4, 2025 Football Today Vitoria vs Palmeiras: will Palmeiras close the gap on the league leaders? Football Today Internacional vs São Paulo: Will São Paulo extend their winning streak? Football Today Monterrey vs New York Red Bulls prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 4, 2025 Football Today Seattle Sounders vs Santos Laguna prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 4, 2025 Football Today Los Angeles Galaxy vs Cruz Azul prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 4, 2025 Football 04 aug 2025 Napoli vs Casertana prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 4, 2025