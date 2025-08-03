Rumors put to rest. Saudi Arabia makes decision on Vinicius transfer this summer

Real Madrid is currently focused on offloading players, having already secured four new signings for Xabi Alonso. The club is open to selling the likes of Rodrygo, Ferland Mendy, and David Alaba, but the hottest topic in the transfer market remains Vinicius Junior.

Although Saudi Arabia has long shown interest in the Brazilian, according to Cadena SER, there are currently no plans to make a move for the player this summer. Vinicius himself is determined to remain at Real at least until 2026.

It’s worth noting that there has been a lot of speculation recently surrounding his contract. The 24-year-old has less than two years left on his current deal, and talks about an extension beyond 2027 are still ongoing.