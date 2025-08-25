RU RU ES ES FR FR
Rules apply to everyone! Borussia Dortmund forced to sanction Jobe Bellingham's parents

The club's management was outraged.
Football news Today, 09:39
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Gob Bellingham and his mum Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

A rather unpleasant situation.

Details: According to Sky Sports Germany, Borussia Dortmund had to tighten the rules for accessing the team’s dressing room following an incident involving the parents of 19-year-old midfielder Jobe Bellingham.

It is reported that after head coach Niko Kovac substituted the young Bellingham at halftime, the player’s parents were visibly displeased and waited for the Croatian manager in the tunnel to voice their complaints.

This incident angered Kovac to such an extent that immediately after the match, a decision was made to prohibit all third parties — even close relatives of players — from entering the tunnel area and the team’s dressing room.

After a conversation between Kovac and Bellingham’s parents, Borussia’s managing director Lars Ricken stepped in and shed light on the situation:

“We invited Jobe Bellingham because over the years we have built a truly trusting relationship with his parents. The family flew in especially for their son’s Bundesliga debut and wanted to meet him after the game. They were standing in the corridor near the dressing room and had an emotional conversation with Sebastian Kehl, which is not a problem at all, given their relationship.

However, in the future, we will ensure that only players, coaches, and official personnel have access to the dressing room, so we no longer face awkward situations or have to comment on such incidents.

But today, everything was resolved — no drama,” Ricken said.

In that match, Borussia Dortmund failed to hold on to their lead, despite being up 3-1 during the game. The sending off of Filippo Mane in the 85th minute allowed St. Pauli to equalize.

