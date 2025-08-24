Here we go. Two Chelsea players set to continue their careers at Borussia Dortmund

RU RU ES ES FR FR
A boost for the Black and Yellows.
Football news Today, 07:27
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Borussia Dortmund has decided to strengthen their squad with two players from a single club—Chelsea.

Details: We’re talking about Carney Chukwuemeka and Aaron Anselmino. Fabrizio Romano has confirmed both moves with his signature here we go. Anselmino is heading to Dortmund on a one-year loan with no buy option. His salary will be fully covered by Borussia.

As for Chukwuemeka, he is making a permanent switch. Chelsea will receive €25 million plus add-ons for the transfer, along with a percentage of any future sale.

Earlier reports indicated that Aston Villa has entered the race for Chelsea midfielder Christopher Nkunku. In addition to Villa, Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig are also interested in the player.

Reminder: Chelsea are playing away at West Ham in the second round of the Premier League, and one of the Blues' players has already made history.

