Rudiger will miss the next La Liga match

Real Madrid's central defender Antonio Rudiger will miss the next match due to an accumulation of yellow cards, as reported by Marca.

In the previous match, the 'Galacticos' played to a goalless draw against Rayo Vallecano. Real Madrid's center-back, Antonio Rudiger, received a yellow card in added time of the first half. This yellow card marked his fifth of the season, resulting in his suspension for the upcoming La Liga match against Valencia, scheduled for November 11.

Now, Real Madrid's head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, will have to decide who will play in the center of the defense alongside David Alaba for this game. Nacho Fernandez has the best chances to start, and there's also the possibility of Ferland Mendy.

Rudiger joined Real Madrid as a free agent in June 2022, signing a four-year contract. He scored his first goal for the new club on September 11, 2022, in a match against Mallorca during the fifth round of La Liga, securing a 4-1 victory.

Real Madrid currently occupies the second place in La Liga with 29 points, trailing Girona by two points.