Ruben Amorim is safe: Manchester United management ready to give him time until the end of the season

Manchester United owner Jim Ratcliffe has stated that even if the team loses to Sunderland, the dismissal of head coach Ruben Amorim is not being considered.

Details: According to Ratcliffe, the coach should be given time to prove his worth until the end of the season.

🚨Même si Manchester United perd contre Sunderland, Ruben Amorim ne devrait pas être licencié. ❌



Jim Ratcliffe (propriétaire du club) souhaiterait lui laisser le temps de faire ses preuves jusqu’à la fin de la saison. 🤝



Ruben Amorim took charge of the club relatively recently, and under his leadership Manchester United is going through a challenging period. Despite criticism from the fans, the club's hierarchy is prepared to be patient and evaluate the coach’s work in the long term.

Ratcliffe emphasized that the club is focusing on stability and development rather than quick personnel changes.

