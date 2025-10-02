RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Ruben Amorim is safe: Manchester United management ready to give him time until the end of the season

Ruben Amorim is safe: Manchester United management ready to give him time until the end of the season

Dismissal not being considered
Football news Today, 12:35
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Ruben Amorim is safe: Manchester United management ready to give him time until the end of the season https://x.com/ManUtd/status/1921135625480401040

Manchester United owner Jim Ratcliffe has stated that even if the team loses to Sunderland, the dismissal of head coach Ruben Amorim is not being considered.

Details: According to Ratcliffe, the coach should be given time to prove his worth until the end of the season.

Ruben Amorim took charge of the club relatively recently, and under his leadership Manchester United is going through a challenging period. Despite criticism from the fans, the club's hierarchy is prepared to be patient and evaluate the coach’s work in the long term.

Ratcliffe emphasized that the club is focusing on stability and development rather than quick personnel changes.

Reminder: Antony accused Manchester United of disrespect before moving to Betis.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester United Manchester United Schedule Manchester United News Manchester United Transfers
Related Team News
Oliver Glasner rejects Crystal Palace offer, sets sights on Manchester United Football news Today, 05:40 Oliver Glasner rejects Crystal Palace offer, sets sights on Manchester United
Manchester United agree deal for young Colombian talent Football news Today, 02:22 Manchester United agree deal for young Colombian talent
Antony Slams United Experience, Embraces Betis and Pellegrini’s Leadership Football news 30 sep 2025, 16:35 Antony Slams United Experience, Embraces Betis and Pellegrini’s Leadership
Antony accused Manchester United of disrespect before moving to Betis Football news 30 sep 2025, 12:01 Antony accused Manchester United of disrespect before moving to Betis
Carragher believes Manchester United players can succeed under a different manager Football news 30 sep 2025, 06:42 Carragher believes Manchester United players can succeed under a different manager
Rooney admits he no longer has faith in Amorim Football news 29 sep 2025, 07:04 Rooney admits he no longer has faith in Amorim
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores