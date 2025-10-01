Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.65 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On October 2, 2025, a crucial Group E clash in the FIFA U-20 World Cup will see the USA U-20 face off against France U-20 in the second round of the group stage. Let's break down the best bet for team scoring in this high-octane encounter.

USA U-20

The USA U-20 side kicked off their World Cup campaign in emphatic fashion, demolishing New Caledonia 9-1 in their opening match. Parma midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi was the star of the show, notching an impressive hat-trick and providing two assists.

The Americans have already proven their pedigree at recent U-20 World Cups, reaching the quarterfinals in the last two tournaments, including a hard-fought 0-2 loss to eventual champions Uruguay last time out. Their consistency extends to other international competitions as well: at last year's CONCACAF Championship, the USA reached the final before narrowly falling to Mexico 1-2.

As for head-to-head clashes with France U-20, the most recent official meeting came in the 2019 World Cup Round of 16, where the Americans triumphed 3-2.

France U-20

France U-20 also started their tournament on a winning note, edging past South Africa 2-1. While the game was less prolific than their upcoming opponent's opener, Les Bleus showcased composure and resilience.

At the previous World Cup, France failed to advance from the group stage, finishing only third. However, in 2019, they made it through the group phase before losing to the USA in the Round of 16. The French have also impressed in other competitions: they recently lifted the Maurice Revello Tournament trophy, beating Saudi Arabia 3-1 in the final. The team is currently in red-hot form, boasting a six-match winning streak across all competitions, including friendlies.

In terms of head-to-heads with the USA, the two sides have met eight times in all competitions, including friendlies. France have three wins, the USA two, and three matches have ended in draws.

Probable lineups

USA U-20: Bodry, Westfield, Wynder, Keller, Norris, Cremaschi, Reines, Tsakiris, Campbell, Zambrano, Gozo.

Bodry, Westfield, Wynder, Keller, Norris, Cremaschi, Reines, Tsakiris, Campbell, Zambrano, Gozo. France U-20: Olmeta, Beyuku, Baseya, Zidane, Bourgo, Nzingula, Toure, Benama, Michal, Bermon, Mmadi.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

USA U-20 have won 3 of their last 4 matches.

France U-20 have won 6 of their last 7 games.

Both teams have scored in 9 of France U-20's last 10 matches.

USA U-20 have won 3 of the last 4 head-to-heads.

4 of the last 5 meetings between these sides have seen over 2.5 goals.

USA U-20 vs France U-20 match prediction

Both teams kicked off the tournament with impressive wins and now this showdown will likely decide top spot in Group E. With stacked rosters and genuine ambitions for a deep run, both sides are among the tournament favorites. The USA have a slight edge in recent head-to-heads, but France's current six-game winning streak can't be overlooked. Expect an open, attacking contest loaded with goals as both teams battle for group supremacy. My prediction for this match: both teams to score, at odds of 1.65.