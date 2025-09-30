RU RU ES ES FR FR
Antony accused Manchester United of disrespect before moving to Betis

The Brazilian was unhappy in England
Football news Today, 12:01
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Antony accused Manchester United of disrespect before moving to Betis https://x.com/R10Score/status/1970955704921145811

Brazilian winger Antony opened up about the challenges he faced at Manchester United before his transfer to Real Betis.

Details: In an interview with El Desmarque, the footballer revealed he felt "disrespected" by the club while pushing for a move to Spain.

Antony noted he was forced to spend over 40 days in a hotel, training separately from the main squad.

"Those were very tough months in England: more than 40 days in a hotel, training alone... I felt disrespected. But I don't want to cause a scandal, that's life. I'm grateful to the club—there were bad times and good times, after all, I won two trophies," El Desmarque quotes the player as saying.

Manchester United signed Antony from Ajax in 2022 for £85 million. In January 2025, the Brazilian went on loan to Betis, and this summer his return to Andalusia was finalized as a permanent transfer.

Reminder: Antony stated that Manchester United is now in the past.

