Antony accused Manchester United of disrespect before moving to Betis

The Brazilian was unhappy in England

Brazilian winger Antony opened up about the challenges he faced at Manchester United before his transfer to Real Betis.

Details: In an interview with El Desmarque, the footballer revealed he felt "disrespected" by the club while pushing for a move to Spain.

Antony noted he was forced to spend over 40 days in a hotel, training separately from the main squad.

"Those were very tough months in England: more than 40 days in a hotel, training alone... I felt disrespected. But I don't want to cause a scandal, that's life. I'm grateful to the club—there were bad times and good times, after all, I won two trophies," El Desmarque quotes the player as saying.