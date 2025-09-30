Antony accused Manchester United of disrespect before moving to Betis
The Brazilian was unhappy in England
Football news Today, 12:01Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
https://x.com/R10Score/status/1970955704921145811
Brazilian winger Antony opened up about the challenges he faced at Manchester United before his transfer to Real Betis.
Details: In an interview with El Desmarque, the footballer revealed he felt "disrespected" by the club while pushing for a move to Spain.
Antony noted he was forced to spend over 40 days in a hotel, training separately from the main squad.
"Those were very tough months in England: more than 40 days in a hotel, training alone... I felt disrespected. But I don't want to cause a scandal, that's life. I'm grateful to the club—there were bad times and good times, after all, I won two trophies," El Desmarque quotes the player as saying.