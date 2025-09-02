"That's in the past now." Antony reflects on his Manchester United career

RU RU ES ES FR FR
A tough chapter for the player.
Football news Today, 09:23
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Antony never truly unlocked his potential at Manchester United. After an initial loan spell at Betis, he has now made the move permanent. Speaking out, he shared his thoughts on this period of his career.

Details: When asked about his time at Manchester United, Antony admitted it was a challenging experience, emphasizing that only he truly knows what he had to endure at the English club.

Quote: "What happened in Manchester, only I know how tough it was. I regret it. Individual training, isolation—it's all part of life. I understood this moment would come. That's in the past now," Antony stated.

Earlier reports stated that the transfer fee was €22 million, with the Brazilian signing a contract through 2030. Last season, Antony scored 9 crucial goals and provided 5 assists in 26 appearances, winning over the hearts of the club's fans.

Reminder: Real Betis announced the signing of 29-year-old Moroccan international and Fenerbahce defensive midfielder Sofyan Amrabat. The deal is structured as a one-year loan.

