Not only Antony! Official: Sofyan Amrabat joins Betis
The decorated Moroccan will spend the season in La Liga.
Football news Today, 02:41Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
https://www.realbetisbalompie.es
A seasoned reinforcement for Betis.
Details: The press service of Spain's Real Betis has announced the signing of 29-year-old defensive midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, who arrives from Turkish side Fenerbahce and the Moroccan national team.
The deal is reported to be a one-year loan without a purchase option.
Amrabat joined Fenerbahce last month on a loan agreement with an obligation to buy between the Turkish giants and Italy's Fiorentina.
Last season, the Moroccan played 39 matches for Fenerbahce, scoring 2 goals and providing 3 assists.
According to Transfermarkt, the player is valued at €17 million.
Reminder: Dreams do come true! Official: Antony joins Betis