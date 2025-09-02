Not only Antony! Official: Sofyan Amrabat joins Betis

The decorated Moroccan will spend the season in La Liga.

A seasoned reinforcement for Betis.

Details: The press service of Spain's Real Betis has announced the signing of 29-year-old defensive midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, who arrives from Turkish side Fenerbahce and the Moroccan national team.

The deal is reported to be a one-year loan without a purchase option.

Amrabat joined Fenerbahce last month on a loan agreement with an obligation to buy between the Turkish giants and Italy's Fiorentina.

Last season, the Moroccan played 39 matches for Fenerbahce, scoring 2 goals and providing 3 assists.

According to Transfermarkt, the player is valued at €17 million.

