RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Royally. Salah poses in photoshoot with PFA Player of the Season trophy

Royally. Salah poses in photoshoot with PFA Player of the Season trophy

Stunning photos
Football news Today, 04:55
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Mohamed Salah with the PFA Player of the Season award Photo: https://www.instagram.com/mosalah / Author unknown

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah emerged as the true hero of the past English Premier League season, collecting every possible accolade along the way. Recently, the Egyptian forward was also awarded the PFA Player of the Season trophy and, following the ceremony, took part in a special photoshoot with his latest silverware.

Salah shared the photos on his Instagram page, where he can be seen striking a pose in a sharp suit, proudly holding the trophy and flashing a broad smile.

Trent Alexander-Arnold dropped by in the comments section, leaving a glowing tribute: “Crown the KING 👑👑👑.” Trent’s comment sparked a wave of reactions from fans, racking up thousands of likes and dozens of replies.

As a reminder, last season Salah was named the Premier League’s best player, top scorer, and top assist provider, and was also crowned England’s Player of the Year. The Egyptian star played a pivotal role in guiding Liverpool to a confident league title triumph.

Related teams and leagues
Liverpool Liverpool Schedule Liverpool News Liverpool Transfers
Related Team News
Dion Jota in Liverpool. Football news Today, 05:40 Terrible act: Diogo Jota foundation website vanishes after raising large sum
Jérémy Frimpong in the Liverpool line-up Football news Today, 02:16 Unlucky break... Liverpool's star newcomer sidelined by injury
Iconic window. Six Premier League clubs set new transfer record for most expensive signing Football news Yesterday, 07:45 Iconic window. Six Premier League clubs set new transfer record for most expensive signing
Mohamed Salah at the 2025 PFA Awards Lifestyle 20 aug 2025, 08:30 Salah reacts to being named PFA Player of the Season
Football news 20 aug 2025, 04:16 Salah names his pick to win the Premier League. Spoiler: it's not Liverpool
Mohamed Salah wins PFA Player of the Season award Football news 19 aug 2025, 16:20 Mohamed Salah wins PFA Player of the Season award
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores