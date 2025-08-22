Royally. Salah poses in photoshoot with PFA Player of the Season trophy

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah emerged as the true hero of the past English Premier League season, collecting every possible accolade along the way. Recently, the Egyptian forward was also awarded the PFA Player of the Season trophy and, following the ceremony, took part in a special photoshoot with his latest silverware.

Salah shared the photos on his Instagram page, where he can be seen striking a pose in a sharp suit, proudly holding the trophy and flashing a broad smile.

Trent Alexander-Arnold dropped by in the comments section, leaving a glowing tribute: “Crown the KING 👑👑👑.” Trent’s comment sparked a wave of reactions from fans, racking up thousands of likes and dozens of replies.

As a reminder, last season Salah was named the Premier League’s best player, top scorer, and top assist provider, and was also crowned England’s Player of the Year. The Egyptian star played a pivotal role in guiding Liverpool to a confident league title triumph.