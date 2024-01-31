RU RU NG NG KE KE
Roque's debut goal secured Barcelona's victory over Osasuna

Roque's debut goal secured Barcelona's victory over Osasuna

Football news Today, 14:52
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Barcelona hosted Osasuna in the 20th round of the Spanish La Liga.

The match didn't start well for the Blaugrana as team leader Ferran Torres couldn't continue the game due to an injury and was forced to leave the field in the 7th minute.

In the first half, Xavi's team had territorial advantage and created several opportunities to score, but both teams went into halftime without finding the back of the net.

In the second half, Barcelona continued to exert pressure on the visitors' goal and eventually succeeded. Winter signing Vitor Roque scored his debut goal for Barça, heading in a cross from Joao Cancelo. Remarkably, the Brazilian needed just one minute after coming on as a substitute to find the net.

A few minutes later, the prospects for the guests became even more challenging. Unai García received his second yellow card, reducing his team to ten men.

Barça calmly secured the victory, moving up to the third position in La Liga, at least until Atlético plays their match against Rayo.

La Liga, 20th Round
Barcelona - Osasuna - 1:0
Goal: Roque, 63
Dismissal: U. García 67 (second yellow card)

