The epidemic continues. Barcelona's leader got injured in the match against Osasuna

Barcelona's winger Ferran Torres sustained an injury during the 20th-round La Liga match against Osasuna.

The player was unable to continue the match after a certain game episode and left the field in the 7th minute.

In the current season, the 23-year-old Spaniard has played 32 matches in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing four assists.

Recently, Barcelona has been plagued by a series of player injuries. Left-back Alejandro Balde will miss not only the remainder of the current season due to a severe injury but also the summer 2024 European Championship.

Additionally, due to injuries of varying severity, the match against Osasuna is being missed by João Félix, Rafinha, Sergi Roberto, Gavi, Marcos Alonso, and Marc-André ter Stegen.