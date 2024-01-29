Barcelona's defender will miss Euro 2024

Barcelona's left-back Alejandro Balde will not only miss the remainder of the current season but also the Euro 2024, as reported by Diario Sport.

In the coming days, the young footballer will undergo hip surgery in Finland. Initially expected to be sidelined for about 4 months, it is now clear that Balde will return at best in July.

To recall, Balde suffered a severe injury in the quarter-final match of the Copa del Rey against Athletic Bilbao.

In the current season, the 20-year-old left-back has played 28 matches, scoring 1 goal, and providing 1 assist.

In Euro 2024, the Spanish national team will be in the same group as Croatia, Italy, and Albania.