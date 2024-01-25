Barcelona defender risks missing more than a month

Barcelona's left-back, Alejandro Balde, was unable to complete yesterday's quarter-final match of the Spanish Cup against Athletic Bilbao (2:4) due to injury.

As reported by Diario Sport journalist Javi Miguel, the preliminary prognosis concerning the injury is disheartening for the Catalans. All signs point to a significant muscle rupture for Balde, causing him to be sidelined for approximately one to two months.

Today, Balde will undergo a medical examination, and the precise nature of the injury and the timeline for his return will be clarified.

In the current season, the 20-year-old defender has featured in 28 matches, contributing with 1 goal and 1 assist.

Barcelona is set to face Villarreal in the 22nd round of La Liga on Saturday, January 27th.