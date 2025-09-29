RU RU ES ES FR FR
Rooney admits he no longer has faith in Amorim

Although he hopes the coach can turn things around.
Football news Today, 07:04
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
The current results of Manchester United are plunging the team into an ever-deeper psychological hole. So much so that even club legends, who previously softened their statements about Rúben Amorim's work, can no longer remain silent.

Details: Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney admitted he simply doesn't understand what's happening with the team. While he expressed hope that the Portuguese manager could fix the situation, Rooney confessed he no longer has faith in that outcome.

Quote: "I just don't understand what's going on. I've tried my hand at coaching, and it didn't go too well for me, so I get it. Amorim is my age, he's still a young coach, and I'm sure he has a big future ahead of him.

But what's happening at Manchester United right now is not Manchester United. Honestly, I hope he can turn things around, and I really want him to succeed. But... after everything I've seen, to be honest, I just don't have any faith left in that," Rooney stated.

