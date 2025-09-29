Rooney admits he no longer has faith in Amorim

Although he hopes the coach can turn things around.

The current results of Manchester United are plunging the team into an ever-deeper psychological hole. So much so that even club legends, who previously softened their statements about Rúben Amorim's work, can no longer remain silent.

Details: Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney admitted he simply doesn't understand what's happening with the team. While he expressed hope that the Portuguese manager could fix the situation, Rooney confessed he no longer has faith in that outcome.