RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news “Fans aren't fools.” Rooney admits Man United legends feel awkward criticizing the club

“Fans aren't fools.” Rooney admits Man United legends feel awkward criticizing the club

One way or another, they're all connected to it.
Football news Today, 08:40
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Wayne Rooney. Getty Images

The crisis on the pitch at Manchester United is clear to everyone. Yet sometimes the club's legends soften their critical statements about Ruben Amorim's team—a fact acknowledged by former Red Devils striker Wayne Rooney.

Details: Rooney admitted that Manchester United's situation is truly deadlocked, but because, for example, Rio Ferdinand is close to the team and his son is in the club's academy, they sometimes feel uncomfortable criticizing the squad.

Quote: "I spoke to Rio yesterday. We want to support the team, we want to support the manager as much as possible, but we also have to be honest, because the fans aren't fools, and we owe it to them to give a truthful opinion about what we see.

That sometimes puts us in an awkward position. Rio was with the team for preseason in Chicago. I, obviously, am often at the training ground because of my kids. It really puts us in an uncomfortable spot, but we have to be honest about what we see. And, frankly, it's just not enough," Rooney said.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester United Manchester United Schedule Manchester United News Manchester United Transfers
Related Team News
Erling Haaland celebrates his goal against Manchester United Football news Today, 03:38 Erling Haaland reacts to City’s emphatic win over Manchester United
Official: Juan Mata joins Melbourne Victory Football news Today, 03:01 A new chapter in a legendary career! Official: Juan Mata joins Melbourne Victory
Ruben Amorim. Football news Yesterday, 13:58 "We've seen this movie before." Neville expresses serious doubts about Amorim's future
Omar Berrada, CEO of Manchester United and Sir Jim Ratcliffe Football news Yesterday, 10:13 No secrets! Manchester United to publish annual financial report on September 17
Rúben Amorim addresses fans with a promise to give everything Football news Yesterday, 04:05 Rúben Amorim addresses fans with a promise to give everything
Roy Keane blasts Manchester United players for lack of yellow cards in City clash Football news Yesterday, 01:46 Roy Keane blasts Manchester United players for lack of yellow cards in City clash
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores