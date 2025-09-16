“Fans aren't fools.” Rooney admits Man United legends feel awkward criticizing the club
The crisis on the pitch at Manchester United is clear to everyone. Yet sometimes the club's legends soften their critical statements about Ruben Amorim's team—a fact acknowledged by former Red Devils striker Wayne Rooney.
Details: Rooney admitted that Manchester United's situation is truly deadlocked, but because, for example, Rio Ferdinand is close to the team and his son is in the club's academy, they sometimes feel uncomfortable criticizing the squad.
Quote: "I spoke to Rio yesterday. We want to support the team, we want to support the manager as much as possible, but we also have to be honest, because the fans aren't fools, and we owe it to them to give a truthful opinion about what we see.
That sometimes puts us in an awkward position. Rio was with the team for preseason in Chicago. I, obviously, am often at the training ground because of my kids. It really puts us in an uncomfortable spot, but we have to be honest about what we see. And, frankly, it's just not enough," Rooney said.