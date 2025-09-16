“Fans aren't fools.” Rooney admits Man United legends feel awkward criticizing the club

One way or another, they're all connected to it.

The crisis on the pitch at Manchester United is clear to everyone. Yet sometimes the club's legends soften their critical statements about Ruben Amorim's team—a fact acknowledged by former Red Devils striker Wayne Rooney.

Details: Rooney admitted that Manchester United's situation is truly deadlocked, but because, for example, Rio Ferdinand is close to the team and his son is in the club's academy, they sometimes feel uncomfortable criticizing the squad.