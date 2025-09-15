RU RU ES ES FR FR
"We've seen this movie before." Neville expresses serious doubts about Amorim's future

Grave concern for the coach.
Football news Today, 13:58
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Ruben Amorim. Getty Images

The crushing 0-3 defeat in the Manchester derby has cast even greater doubt on Ruben Amorim's already precarious position. Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville echoed this sentiment.

Details: The pundit stated that if the team's results don't improve, they could soon find themselves in the bottom half of the table—an unthinkable scenario given the club’s hefty financial investments.

Quote: “Amorim will be under immense pressure. Manchester United are already in 14th place and, if things continue like this, they'll soon slip into the bottom half of the table—something simply unacceptable after such spending and a full pre-season. The team is struggling against Burnley, Fulham, Grimsby, struggling to find rhythm, tempo, and the required level of play.

I’m worried for the coach: it’s too soon to panic, but we've seen this movie before. Against Chelsea, United need to storm out of the gates, score in the first 15–20 minutes, and under no circumstances concede first—otherwise, the fans will go quiet and the downward spiral will start all over again.”

