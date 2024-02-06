Ronaldo's teammate from the Portuguese national team is accused of raping a woman in Spain

The 31-year-old midfielder of the Spanish football club Betis and Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate in the Portuguese national team, William Carvalho, is suspected of sexual assault.

Portuguese publications report this, referring to Ok Diario, which states that the player's case will be heard in court on Tuesday, February 6, in the morning.

According to the source, everything happened in August of last year in Seville. The player is accused of inviting the alleged victim, who resides in Ibiza, to visit the capital of Andalusia. The woman arrived at the airport and then met William at a restaurant, followed by a trip to a nightclub. The next day, according to reports, the woman woke up with signs of violence on her body.

A complaint was filed with the Unidad de Atención a la Familia y Mujer (UFAM), and according to Ok Diario, the case states that the player forced her into sexual relations and that the alleged victim "clearly remembers the beatings from William on her body."

Everything took place in a well-known hotel in the city, and there are images from the hotel cameras showing the arrival of William Carvalho and the complainant in the early hours under consideration. However, according to the newspaper's information, the national team player left two hours later.

Considering the seriousness and content of the complaint, William was notified to appear in the Instructional Court number nine in Seville to address the possible rape case.

"Taking into account the measures mentioned, William Silveira de Carvalho is invited to appear in court on February 6 at 9:30 in the morning to give testimony, with information about his rights and knowing that, if he does not appear, an arrest warrant may be issued, sending a corresponding letter to UFAM so that it can proceed to work with full ownership of the person under investigation, as well as summoning him for a coordinated verification," writes Judge Maria Angeles Cortes Vida.

It is worth noting that recently a player from Sunderland was acquitted in a rape case.