RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Ronaldo's teammate from the Portuguese national team is accused of raping a woman in Spain

Ronaldo's teammate from the Portuguese national team is accused of raping a woman in Spain

Football news Today, 07:14
Leo Peterson Dailysports's expert Leo Peterson
Ronaldo's teammate from the Portuguese national team is accused of raping a woman in Spain PHOTO: Carlos Rodrigues

The 31-year-old midfielder of the Spanish football club Betis and Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate in the Portuguese national team, William Carvalho, is suspected of sexual assault.

Portuguese publications report this, referring to Ok Diario, which states that the player's case will be heard in court on Tuesday, February 6, in the morning.

According to the source, everything happened in August of last year in Seville. The player is accused of inviting the alleged victim, who resides in Ibiza, to visit the capital of Andalusia. The woman arrived at the airport and then met William at a restaurant, followed by a trip to a nightclub. The next day, according to reports, the woman woke up with signs of violence on her body.

A complaint was filed with the Unidad de Atención a la Familia y Mujer (UFAM), and according to Ok Diario, the case states that the player forced her into sexual relations and that the alleged victim "clearly remembers the beatings from William on her body."

Everything took place in a well-known hotel in the city, and there are images from the hotel cameras showing the arrival of William Carvalho and the complainant in the early hours under consideration. However, according to the newspaper's information, the national team player left two hours later.

Considering the seriousness and content of the complaint, William was notified to appear in the Instructional Court number nine in Seville to address the possible rape case.

"Taking into account the measures mentioned, William Silveira de Carvalho is invited to appear in court on February 6 at 9:30 in the morning to give testimony, with information about his rights and knowing that, if he does not appear, an arrest warrant may be issued, sending a corresponding letter to UFAM so that it can proceed to work with full ownership of the person under investigation, as well as summoning him for a coordinated verification," writes Judge Maria Angeles Cortes Vida.

It is worth noting that recently a player from Sunderland was acquitted in a rape case.

Related teams and leagues
Portugal
Popular news
Great news for Nigeria. The leader of the Super Eagles will be able to play against South Africa Football news Today, 14:37 Great news for Nigeria. The leader of the Super Eagles will be able to play against South Africa
A true sensation indeed. The first finalist of the 2023 Asian Cup has been determined Football news Today, 11:59 A true sensation indeed. The first finalist of the 2023 Asian Cup has been determined
Phil Foden's hat-trick helped City secure another victory in the Premier League Football news Yesterday, 17:02 Phil Foden's hat-trick helped City secure another victory in the Premier League
PHOTO. Whose abs are better? The Australian Open champion and her friend showed off their figures Tennis news 04 feb 2024, 06:26 PHOTO. Whose abs are better? The Australian Open champion and her friend showed off their figures
The referee used physical force. The AFCON match ended in a big scandal Football news 03 feb 2024, 15:11 The referee used physical force. The AFCON match ended in a big scandal
Mbappé has decided to move to Real Madrid Football news 03 feb 2024, 15:08 Mbappé has decided to move to Real Madrid
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:16 FA Cup 2023-2024 Fourth round: schedule and results Football news Today, 17:11 Iran vs. Qatar: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 16:50 Exorbitant money for Salah, Klopp is ready to alter his plans. Daily Digest for February 6 Football news Today, 16:09 Klopp is willing to coach only this team next season Basketball news Today, 15:47 Philadelphia star undergoes meniscus surgery. There is hope for a return to the playoffs Boxing News Today, 15:40 "I will take his soul." Ngannou turned defiantly to Joshua Football news Today, 15:39 Star Portuguese coach is not averse to returning to Chelsea Football news Today, 15:11 Egypt has appointed a former legendary player as the head coach of the national team Football news Today, 14:37 Great news for Nigeria. The leader of the Super Eagles will be able to play against South Africa Biathlon News Today, 14:18 The biathlon World Championships 2024 stadium has been closed due to damage
Sport Predictions
Tennis 07 feb 2024 Sorana Cirstea vs Maria Sakkari prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Tennis 07 feb 2024 Emma Raducanu vs Ons Jabeur prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Iran vs Qatar prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Santa Clara vs Porto prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Basketball 07 feb 2024 Besiktas vs Hapoel Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Nigeria vs South Africa prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Lyon vs Lille prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Mainz vs Union prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Gaziantep vs Fenerbahçe prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Al-Tai – Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024