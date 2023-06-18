Ronaldo's club is in talks with the former Shakhtar coach
Football news Today, 04:00
Photo: Botafogo Twitter
Saudi Arabia's Al Nasr has begun talks with Portuguese coach Luis Castro.
According to the source, the mentor Botafogo offered a one-year contract with a salary 4 times higher than the team from Rio de Janeiro.
At the same time, the Portuguese agreement with Botafogo is valid for another year and the Brazilian club wants to extend it.
Luiz Castro once also worked with Al Duhail, Shakhtar and Porto.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Today, 04:06 Brazil win big in friendly match
Football news Yesterday, 16:48 Portugal triumph in Euro 2024 qualifier
Football news 16 june 2023, 16:43 Ukraine score incredible victory over North Macedonia in Euro 2024 qualifier
Football news 15 june 2023, 16:15 Napoli announce new head coach
Football news 15 june 2023, 14:42 The national team of Ukraine announced an application for the European Youth Championship
Football news 15 june 2023, 12:15 Messi's goal helps Argentina beat 2022 World Cup participant
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 04:36 Dembele answered the rumors of his departure from Barcelona Football news Today, 04:10 A fan ran onto the field and knelt in front of Ronaldo (photo) Football news Today, 04:06 Brazil win big in friendly match Football news Today, 04:00 Ronaldo's club is in talks with the former Shakhtar coach Football news Today, 03:51 Tottenham buys Juventus star player Football news Today, 03:38 Ronaldo never struck a corner in a match for the national team Football news Today, 03:18 Lucescu is in the top ten richest people in Romania Football news Today, 03:00 The Ukrainian club has only five players left on contract Football news Yesterday, 17:02 Wins for Portugal, Scotland and the Czech Republic: Euro 2024 Qualification Results of 17 June Football news Yesterday, 16:48 Portugal triumph in Euro 2024 qualifier
Sport Predictions
Football Today Netherlands vs Italy predictions and betting tips on June 18, 2023 Football Today Madagascar vs Ghana predictions and betting tips on June 18, 2023 Football Today Sierra Leone vs Nigeria predictions and betting tips on June 18, 2023 Football Today Croatia vs Spain predictions and betting tips on June 18, 2023 Football 19 june 2023 Northern Ireland vs Kazakhstan predictions and betting tips on June 19, 2023 Football 19 june 2023 Ireland vs Gibraltar predictions and betting tips on June 19, 2023 Football 19 june 2023 Israel vs Andorra predictions and betting tips on June 19, 2023 Football 19 june 2023 Belarus vs Kosovo predictions and betting tips on June 19, 2023