Ronaldo's club is in talks with the former Shakhtar coach

Saudi Arabia's Al Nasr has begun talks with Portuguese coach Luis Castro.

According to the source, the mentor Botafogo offered a one-year contract with a salary 4 times higher than the team from Rio de Janeiro.

At the same time, the Portuguese agreement with Botafogo is valid for another year and the Brazilian club wants to extend it.

Luiz Castro once also worked with Al Duhail, Shakhtar and Porto.