Ronaldo spoke about rivalry with Messi

Al-Nasr striker Cristiano Ronaldo spoke about how his relationship with Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi has changed recently.

As you know, both players left Europe and are now unlikely to cross on the field in official matches for their club.

According to the Portuguese player, he has nothing to do with the Argentinean.

"He who loves Messi necessarily hates Ronaldo and vice versa? I don't see hatred. The rivalry between us is over. It was good for the audience. If you like Cristiano Ronaldo, you don't have to hate Messi.

We were both very good and changed the history of football. We are respected all over the world, and this is the most important thing. He goes his way, I go mine. I see that he is doing well. This must continue, our legacy continues. I don't see our rivalry as hate.

We've shared the stage for 15 years. We are colleagues and we respect each other," Ronaldo said.

Recall that the Portuguese for the first time in the last 20 years was not among the nominees for the Golden Ball.