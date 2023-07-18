RU RU
Ronaldo responded to a question about ending his career

Living legend of world soccer Cristiano Ronaldo spoke about whether he plans to end his career in the Portuguese national team.

The Saudi Arabia's Al Nasr striker noted that he still has something to prove on the soccer field.

"If there is nothing to prove, it means that spiritually people are dead," he said.

According to the Portuguese, every year he has new challenges to take on.

"I want to demonstrate my stamina and experience by continuing to do important things even at 38 years old. I want to contribute to the team with goals, assists, great performances in qualifiers and the European Championship.

I will continue to enjoy soccer and feel useful and important on the pitch. Soccer is my passion and enjoyment, which I have always valued in life," he added.

Recall that the Portuguese is a world record holder for the number of matches played for the national team. In the national team of Portugal, he played 200 games.

Cristiano made his debut for the Portuguese national team at the age of 19 years 304 days ago. His debut took place on August 20, 2003 in a friendly match against Kazakhstan.

Ponomarenko Yurij Ponomarenko Yurij Dailysports's expert
