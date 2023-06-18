Ronaldo has never shot on goal in a match for the national team

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo did not play his brightest match against Bosnia and Herzegovina (3-0) in qualifying for Euro 2024.

The forward played the full 90 minutes but failed to produce any result.

Moreover, the 38-year-old failed to kick a single shot on goal.

During the 90 minutes of the game, the Portuguese gave 23 accurate passes out of 30, tried to get past the opponent three times, but successfully did it only once.