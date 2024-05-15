RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Ronaldo has made a decision on his future in Al-Nassr

Ronaldo has made a decision on his future in Al-Nassr

Football news Today, 07:30
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Ronaldo has made a decision on his future in Al-Nasr Ronaldo has made a decision on his future in Al-Nasr

After leaving Manchester United in autumn 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo has settled in Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr, and although his contract is still a year away, the Portuguese is already thinking about his future in the Middle East.

According to TALKSport, the ex-Real Madrid striker has decided to stay in An Nassr and extend his contract with the club for another year, namely until the end of June 2026. The likely move of Ronaldo's compatriot and former Manchester United team-mate Bruno Fernandes could also contribute to this.

The presence of the two Portuguese stars, as well as the move of a host of other big name players, could contribute to the Saudi Arabian championship's high profile, which could translate into higher TV rights prices.

Earlier, we told you that Al-Nassr are ready to say goodbye to three foreign players in the summer.

Related teams and leagues
Al Nassr Pro League Saudi Arabia
Popular news
Sensational Girona risk being left out of the Champions League for next season Football news Today, 04:40 Sensational Girona risk being sent to the Europa League instead of the Champions League
Aston Villa have reached the Champions League for the first time since the 1982/83 season Football news Today, 02:13 Aston Villa have reached the Champions League for the first time since the 1982/83 season
2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Hockey news Yesterday, 16:57 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk date, time, when & how to watch the fight Boxing News Yesterday, 16:30 Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk date, time, when & how to watch the fight
Al-Nasr will point three stars at the door in the summer. Is Ronaldo among them? Football news Yesterday, 08:28 Al Nassr will point three stars at the door in the summer. Is Ronaldo among them?
Horrifying. PSG defender showed the effects of his Achilles injury Football news Yesterday, 02:15 Horrifying. PSG defender showed the effects of his Achilles injury
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:05 Italy midfielder to miss Euro 2024 due to injury Football news Today, 08:00 Lopetegui has revealed the price tag on one of his first transfers at West Ham Football news Today, 07:30 Ronaldo has made a decision on his future in Al-Nassr Football news Today, 07:27 Real Madrid legend willing to make concessions to stay at club Football news Today, 06:49 Chelsea will capitalise on Hazard despite the latter having already finished his career Football news Today, 06:40 The terms of Motta's contract with Juventus have become known. How much will he earn? Football news Today, 06:21 Brighton – Chelsea Predicted line-ups and latest news Football news Today, 06:02 The Premier League legend will continue his contract with his club Football news Today, 05:41 Manchester United – Newcastle Predicted line-ups and latest news Football news Today, 05:40 Real Madrid defender will have to look for a new club in the summer
Sport Predictions
Football Today El Dakhleya vs El Gouna prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Hockey Today Czech Republic vs Denmark prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Hockey Today Germany vs Latvia prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Football Today Pyramids vs Ceramica Cleopatra prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Football Today Farco vs Baladiyyat El-Mahalla prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Football Today Dinamo Zagreb vs Rijeka prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Hockey Today Switzerland vs Great Britain prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Hockey Today Slovakia vs Poland prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Football Today Sevilla vs Cadiz prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Football Today Rayo Vallecano vs Granada prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024