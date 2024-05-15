Ronaldo has made a decision on his future in Al-Nassr

After leaving Manchester United in autumn 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo has settled in Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr, and although his contract is still a year away, the Portuguese is already thinking about his future in the Middle East.

According to TALKSport, the ex-Real Madrid striker has decided to stay in An Nassr and extend his contract with the club for another year, namely until the end of June 2026. The likely move of Ronaldo's compatriot and former Manchester United team-mate Bruno Fernandes could also contribute to this.

The presence of the two Portuguese stars, as well as the move of a host of other big name players, could contribute to the Saudi Arabian championship's high profile, which could translate into higher TV rights prices.

Earlier, we told you that Al-Nassr are ready to say goodbye to three foreign players in the summer.