RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Ronaldo congratulates Al-Nassr women's team on Saudi Super Cup victory

Ronaldo congratulates Al-Nassr women's team on Saudi Super Cup victory

The women achieved what Cristiano could not
Football news Today, 10:50
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates goal for Al Nasr Photo: https://www.instagram.com/cristiano / Author unknown

Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo couldn't stay indifferent to the women's team triumph in the Saudi Super Cup. The Portuguese icon took to his Instagram page to congratulate the ladies on their victory.

Ronaldo shared a repost from the official Al-Nassr women's team account, adding the caption "Unstoppable" along with applause and trophy emojis.

It's worth noting that the Al-Nassr women clinched victory in the inaugural edition of the Saudi Women's Super Cup. Meanwhile, the men's squad failed to secure the same trophy a short time earlier, leaving Cristiano once again without a title in Saudi Arabia.

To recap, Ronaldo and Al-Nassr's only silverware so far remains the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup, a tournament regarded as friendly. In the Saudi Super Cup final held on August 23 in Hong Kong, Al-Nassr lost to Al-Ahli on penalties.

Related teams and leagues
Al Nassr Al Nassr Schedule Al Nassr News Al Nassr Transfers
Related Team News
Cristiano Ronaldo with Georgina Rodriguez and their children Lifestyle Today, 07:22 Cristiano Ronaldo's fiancée showcases their daughters' musical talents
Ronaldo persuades his former Man United teammate to join Al-Nassr Football news 04 sep 2025, 08:24 Ronaldo persuades his former Man United teammate to join Al-Nassr
Emeric Laporte as part of Al-Nasr. Football news 03 sep 2025, 05:53 Athletic Bilbao launches full-scale campaign to register Aymeric Laporte
Athletic Bilbao unable to register Laporte. What's the issue? Football news 02 sep 2025, 13:44 Athletic Bilbao unable to register Laporte. What's the issue?
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores