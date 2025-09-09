Ronaldo congratulates Al-Nassr women's team on Saudi Super Cup victory

The women achieved what Cristiano could not

Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo couldn't stay indifferent to the women's team triumph in the Saudi Super Cup. The Portuguese icon took to his Instagram page to congratulate the ladies on their victory.

Ronaldo shared a repost from the official Al-Nassr women's team account, adding the caption "Unstoppable" along with applause and trophy emojis.

It's worth noting that the Al-Nassr women clinched victory in the inaugural edition of the Saudi Women's Super Cup. Meanwhile, the men's squad failed to secure the same trophy a short time earlier, leaving Cristiano once again without a title in Saudi Arabia.

To recap, Ronaldo and Al-Nassr's only silverware so far remains the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup, a tournament regarded as friendly. In the Saudi Super Cup final held on August 23 in Hong Kong, Al-Nassr lost to Al-Ahli on penalties.