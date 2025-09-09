Cristiano Ronaldo's fiancée showcases their daughters' musical talents

The girls are passionate about music

Cristiano Ronaldo's beloved, Georgina Rodriguez, is proud of their daughters' achievements in music. She shared a corresponding video on her Instagram Stories.

Georgina posted a short clip featuring three girls, with one playing the piano and singing along while the others stand nearby. It seems Ronaldo's children are displaying their talents not only on the football pitch but also in music.

Let us recall that Ronaldo's eldest son, Cristiano Jr., has followed in his father's footsteps and is seriously involved in football. He has already joined Portugal's national team in his age group, made his debut, and even scored goals for the squad.

Additionally, Georgina and Ronaldo are raising five children together. Two of them — daughters Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda — were born to Georgina, while twins Eva and Mateo were delivered via a surrogate mother. The identity of Cristiano Jr.'s mother remains undisclosed.